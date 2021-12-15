MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida lawmaker is showing her support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, saying millions of dollars will help enhance Port Everglades.

Port Everglades will be seeing a makeover in the coming years.

Currently, large ships are not able to come into port fully loaded.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz tells CBS4 News that the president’s infrastructure plan will pump money into much-needed improvements.

When large ships come in, as it is right now, they can’t get in fully loaded. The money and the infrastructure bill would address that.

“We are going to be able to get resources to build our turning notch which will help us get larger ships to come into port Everglades, deepen and widen our channel that will allow that ships like this will not have to offload cargo before they come into the port, they can come in fully loaded,” said the congresswoman.

Right now, the port is 42 feet deep. When it’s all done, it’ll be 48 feet deep.

That would allow for the bigger ships and this will not happen overnight, this has been a plan in the works for years but now the projects are expected to begin in 2023 and be completed by 2030.