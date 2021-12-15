MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some wet weather moving in across parts of South Florida this Wednesday.
Passing showers will be moving in on and off again throughout the day producing heavy downpours in spots.
Highs will climb to the upper 70s due to the rain and clouds around.
Wednesday evening wil bring some showers and storms will be possible.
On Thursday, the rain chance will not be as high but there is still the potential for some showers.
Friday through the weekend highs will remain in the low 80s. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.