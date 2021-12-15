MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Eight months ago, two little boys witnessed an unfathomable tragedy. Their mother, 20-year-old Ayana Singh, was murdered right in front of them in their Deerfield Beach home.

Now, ahead of the holidays, the Miami Seaquarium is stepping in to spread some holiday cheer to Clyde and Aaron Gordon.

The boys, who are both Miami Herald Wish Book recipients, showed up ready for an adventure. Their day started off with dolphins and dance parties.

“How many fish did you feed that dolphin?” CBS4’s Ashley Dyer asked 5-year-old Clyde.

“Twenty!” he exclaimed.

Clyde and his little brother, Aaron, lost their mother back in April.

“She loved hanging out with me. She’d take me to the zoo. I love her so much,” said Clyde.

Now, their grandmother, Melissa Gordon, is taking care of the boys as she continues to mourn the loss of her daughter.

“For the past seven months it’s been very hectic and very sad. For you guys to do this for us and put a smile on their face it’s amazing,” she said.

Before the next stop, a couple Christmas jingles and even more dance moves!

“Merry Christmas, fa la la la la la, la la la,” sang the boys.

Clyde has a huge personality and loved being on camera.

“My best TV face is the one I’m making right now, a happy face!” he exclaimed.

With happy faces all around, they made their way to see some stingrays and then flamingos.

“This is the first Christmas without their mom, so we plan to keep a smile on their face and help them light up,” said Melissa.

She says a day dedicated simply to fun, without stress and heartache, is a blessing for her and her grandsons ahead of the holidays.

“My heart smiles. They don’t have many moments like this, so this was a big, big thing for them,” she says.

Despite the uncertainty and challenges that lie ahead, today these little boys were beaming with happiness, kicking off Christmas the right way.

“Merry Christmas!”

The boys told Dyer, they used to love doing activities just like this with their mother. Although it’s their first time without her, it’s an experience they’ll remember forever.