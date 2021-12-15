MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of people waited in their vehicles in hopes to receive one of 500 baskets to be given away at this Year’s CAMACOL Food Giveaway.

“It’s been tough because not only has the need increased but at the same time the supply has constricted because of the supply chain situation, that is being experienced around the world,” said Joe Chi, President of CAMACOL.

The Latin American Chamber of Commerce’s annual Noche Buena holiday food basket drive started Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the CAMACOL Building on 14th and Flagler.

This year’s event was drive-through only.

The more than 30-year tradition, has always provided upwards to 3,000 food gift baskets; however, due to the pandemic and supply chain disruptions had to cut back the number of food baskets by 83%.

“This year because of the supply chain restrictions we’ve only been able to get together 500 Christmas baskets. Normally we do about 3,000,” said Mr.Chi.

The gift baskets were given to needy families on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients received a Jabas food basket filled with a complete “Latin-style” holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, soda, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk, and other essential items.

There’s enough food to feed a family of 5-6 people for Christmas and New Year’s.

“We are humbled to be part of this amazing community, and are grateful to be able to provide support when it is most needed,” Pedro Mesa, Chair CAMACOL Jabas Committee.

“Grateful, to be able to continue with this important community event which is part of CAMACOL’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility,” said Chi.