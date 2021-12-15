  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Homestead Air Reserve Base, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Air Reserve Base has been evacuated Wednesday night due to an ongoing incident.

According to a CBS4 source briefed on the incident, an explosive device became loose and “rolled” into an area where it should not be.

READ MORE: Chaminade Madonna DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Wins CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy

The device did not explode, but fearing it could, parts of the base were evacuated as the airman on the base seek to contain it and secure it.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede was told that base officials believe they have the situation under control, for now.

READ MORE: Save Charlie Day Promotes More Than Just Pet Adoption

In the meantime, the Miami-Dade Police Department is helping with traffic control in the surrounding areas.

Please avoid the area of SW 137 Ave to Waterstone Blvd. from SW 288 Street to 312 Street.

 

MORE NEWS: Miami Seaquarium Steps In To Spread Holiday Cheer To Boys Whose Witnessed Unfathomable Tragedy

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team