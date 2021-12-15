MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Air Reserve Base has been evacuated Wednesday night due to an ongoing incident.

According to a CBS4 source briefed on the incident, an explosive device became loose and “rolled” into an area where it should not be.

The device did not explode, but fearing it could, parts of the base were evacuated as the airman on the base seek to contain it and secure it.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede was told that base officials believe they have the situation under control, for now.

In the meantime, the Miami-Dade Police Department is helping with traffic control in the surrounding areas.

Please avoid the area of SW 137 Ave to Waterstone Blvd. from SW 288 Street to 312 Street.

Out of an abundance of caution, HARB evacuated personnel from base due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area of SW 137 Ave to Waterstone Blvd from SW 288 St to 312 St. Residents in this area, please remain in your homes. We will provide updates as they become available. — Homestead ARB (@Homestead_ARB) December 16, 2021

