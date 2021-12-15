MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A grand jury has released its findings into the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside.
The report found steps should have been taken in a timely manner to make sure the building was structurally sound.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced four key findings.
First, the Florida Condominium Act needs revision.
State and local governments need to focus more attention on preventing structural deterioration.
Condo boards must recognize their responsibilities in preserving the structural life of their buildings.
And the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation needs to be restructured.
CLICK HERE FOR THE GRAND JURY’S FINAL REPORT
Ninety-eight people died in the June collapse.
More than 3 million people live in 1.5 million condo units in Florida.