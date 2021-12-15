MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Congratulations to Chaminade-Madonna Prep defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who is the winner of the 2021 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

Jackson, or K2 as he’s called around Chaminade-Madonna, is a 6-foot 5-inches tall defensive end who has committed with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jackson led Chaminade-Madonna to a state title. In his senior season, Jackson finished with 17 sacks and 72 tackles in 11 games while leading his team to an 11-1 record.

But Jackson has big aspirations beyond football. He wants to be a surgeon.

“I want to go to school and major in sports medicine. I want to be an orthopedic surgeon,” Jackson told CBS4’s Mike Cugno. He said he was watching YouTube videos when he was younger and saw a video about surgeries. “Helping people and things like that. That’s just been my thing ever since that day,” Jackson said.

WATCH THE WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

Jackson was stunned, honored, and humbled to receive the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

WATCH JACKSON REACT AFTER THE TROPHY PRESENTATION:

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation was sidelined last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are so proud to be able to bring it back it again this year to shine a spotlight on the best high school football players in South Florida.

It’s no secret that high school football talent in South Florida is unparalleled with players like Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and the other finalists, Marvin Jones Jr., defensive end from American Heritage, Devaughn Mortimer, wide receiver from Dillard High, and Zion Turner, quarterback from St. Thomas Aquinas.

Competition in South Florida is fierece and that makes the accomplishments of all our finalists, all the more impressive. And no matter what, all of these players are winners and all received special plaques for making it to the final four.

WATCH THE ENTIRE CBS4 NAT MOORE TROPHY PRESENTATION

The four CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalists, along with their families, coaches, and friends, were treated to a little pre-show before the start of the official show. That included meeting former Miami Dolphins players and hearing an uplifting and encouraging speech from the trophy namesake himself, Nat Moore.

WATCH NAT MOORE’S PRE-SHOW REMARKS HERE: