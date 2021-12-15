MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old student has been arrested following social media threats directed at Pompano Beach Middle School.
BSO investigators said they were made aware of threats made on Snapchat regarding the students at the school at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
BSO’s Threat Management Unit said they were notified and detectives were able to locate the suspect who is a student at the school.
The juvenile, who was not identified, was booked at the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces one count of written threats to kill.