The Story Of A Legend: Miami New Drama's "A Wonderful World" About Louis Armstrong Finally Takes The StageThe pandemic delayed musical "A Wonderful World" about jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, is finally open at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach, starring at UM grad.

Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez Passes Away At Age 81Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez, 81, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, according to a post published on his official Instagram account.

Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium Creates Legacy For Famed Winter The DolphinFollowing the death of its famed Dolphin 'Winter,' Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium has created a legacy, including virtual reality encounters with the prosthetic-tailed star of the Dolphin Tale movies.

Taste Of The Town: Doya's Modern Aegean Meze Bar Embodies Food, Lifestyle Of The MediterraneanYou’ll feel as though you’ve stepped into a beautiful, exciting hot spot in Turkey when you enter Doya in Wynwood.

Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.

Banksy 'Charlie Brown' Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His ArtworkAt Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, headlines are being made with the $4 million sale of a 'Charlie Brown' Banksy, a 10-year-old child prodigy is wowing the crowds, and there are some stunning new murals at Wynwood Walls. Lisa Petrillo has it all.