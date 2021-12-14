MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Latin American Chamber of Commerce’s annual Noche Buena holiday food basket drive will be taking place Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the CAMACOL Building on 14th and Flagler.

This year’s event will be drive-through only and will be limited to 500 baskets. The gift baskets will be given to needy families on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients receive a Jabas food basket filled with a complete “Latin-styled” holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, soda, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk, and other essential items.

There’s enough food for about 10 people.

Families without vehicles are encouraged to carpool this year if they wish to participate.

If different families are in one car, they will ask for proof of address and limit it to two family representatives per car.

“We are humbled to be part of this amazing community, and are grateful to be able to provide support when it is most needed,” Pedro Mesa, Chair CAMACOL Jabas Committee.

“Grateful, to be able to continue with this important community event which is part of CAMACOL’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.” Joe Chi, President CAMACOL.

Chi said the reduction in supplies is due to the backlog in the supply chain.