MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traveling alone can be stressful, especially during the busy holiday season. But throw kids in the mix and it could be overwhelming.

Fortunately, a well-known pediatrician says there are ways to keep your stress level in check.

“They say getting there is half the fun, but getting there is half the challenge also when you’re traveling with young children,” said Dr. Harvey Karp.

From airport anxiety to flying frustration, leaving home for the holidays with kids in tow can take a toll on your mental health.

“You’re taking a young child to an environment they don’t know. Everything is new. Smells are new. Sights are new and dangers are new,” said Karp.

If you’re flying, Karp says to set realistic expectations. Remember, traveling with young children is different than when you’re alone.

Keep kids entertained. Have a bag of snacks and toys they haven’t seen before, so they stay interested.

And pay attention to their ears. A change in pressure can cause discomfort.

“Having something for your child to drink is really one of the best things you can do,” said Karp.

Once you’ve landed, make the child’s environment familiar. From stuffed animals to a favorite blanket or a noise maker, bring what makes them comfortable at home.

“The more that you can reproduce the things they’re expecting, the better,” Karp explained.

If you change time zones, Karp says to get as much sun exposure as you can during the day. It’ll help little bodies get acclimated to new surroundings.