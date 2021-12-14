MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, four little piggies were saved from ending up in your tio’s caja china and from becoming Noche Buena’s lechón asado.

In what is now a Miami-only tradition, the 4th Annual Pardoning of the Pig Ceremony was held at the Latin Cafe 2000.

The ceremony was attended by non-other than Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who officially pardoned Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo, and David.

The once-horno-bound piggies have been adopted by families who, according to event organizers, will provide a safe haven along with space to run and play.

“This is my second annual pig pardoning ceremony, and as I said last year, it won’t be my last,” said Levine Cava.

“It’s wonderful to be able to pardon the offspring of Layla, who was pardoned in 2018. Our unique Miami tradition is roasted pig or lechon for the holidays and these four little ones will never see a Caja China as long as they remain in Miami Dade County of course,” added the mayor.

“This is a very Miami annual tradition, and we have the honor to count on the presence of Mayor Levine Cava, who graciously joins us for the second year in a row,” said Latin Café CEO Eric Castellanos. “We serve hundreds of lechon meals every season, from catering to individual dining at our three locations. These little pigs are very blessed to receive protection during this very busy time of the year.” adds Castellanos.

Eric Castellanos owner of Latin Cafe 2000 together with Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and special guests of honor from Miami Dade Police Department’s Youth Outreach Program, Nakyea Andrews, Kanya Andrews, Jordan Campbell, Taylor Campbell, Amaya Andrews proclaimed the four pigs pardoned from this year’s holiday table.