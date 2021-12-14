FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Olivia, a black labrador retriever, is the latest therapy dog for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

She was sworn in on Tuesday morning and is ready to make a PAWsitive impact in the community.

K-9 Olivia and her handler, Deputy Danielle Quinones, go to schools, independent and assisted living facilities and attend events in order to create a rapport with the public, relieve anxiety, improve communication, and reduce stress for both adults and children with social interaction skills.

“K-9 Olivia has had such a magical effect on everyone she comes into contact with. She has had such a dramatic, positive effect not only on our community, but our deputies and employees as well. She truly puts a smile on everyone’s face,” Deputy Quinones said. “She has been such a positive mood stabilizer for the students in schools, especially during COVID times. One of her favorite activities to participate in is ‘Seniors and Snuggles,’ a program for the independent and assisted living facilities. She spends her time with the memory care patients, helping them relax, reduce anxiety, lower the feeling of loneliness and even help recall memories.”

K-9 Olivia came from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Paws and Stripes program. They select dogs that would make good therapy K-9s from the Brevard County Animal Shelter.

Both K-9 Olivia and Deputy Quinones went through training at the Paws and Stripes College at BCSO.