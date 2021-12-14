MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A few showers are moving across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning.

It is a mild start with low to mid 70s. Highs climb to the low 80s this afternoon.

Late afternoon into the evening some storms will move in with the potential for heavy rain in spots tonight and overnight. The rain chance will be highest on Wednesday.

Keep the umbrella close! Scattered showers and storms will move in off and on again through the day.

Highs will not be quite as warm in the upper 70s due to more clouds and rain around.

On Thursday the rain chance will decrease and we’ll enjoy more sunshine.

Highs will rise to the low 80s late week and into the weekend.

Spotty storms will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to plenty of moisture.