MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A juvenile has been shot in Miami Gardens not far from Norland High School.

Chopper4 was over the scene at NW 191 Street and 10 Avenue.

The shooting happened not long after school got out for the day. Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed the victim is a student.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted that person to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miami Gardens PD is investigating if the shooting is connected to several fights reported to them.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.