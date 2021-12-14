  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Fire, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over the 21300 block of NW 9th Place in Miami Gardens.

Smoke and fire could be seen on the heavily-damaged roof of the building.

There is no word on any injuries at the moment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

