MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 4 was over the 21300 block of NW 9th Place in Miami Gardens.READ MORE: This Year's CAMACOL Food Giveaway Limited To 500 Baskets & Drive-Thru Only
Smoke and fire could be seen on the heavily-damaged roof of the building.READ MORE: Driver Killed After Reports of A Shooting In Pembroke Pines
There is no word on any injuries at the moment.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Few Showers Around With Highs Into The Low 80s
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.