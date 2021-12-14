BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a car in a canal in west Broward.
It's on I-75 and mile marker 29.
Five people were pulled from the vehicle.
Two were in cardiac arrest at the time. CBS4 was told those two women are both in the hospital and listed as extremely critical.
The other three appeared to be OK, but do have some non-life threatening injuries.
Two of those people are children.