By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Car Into Canal, Local TV, Miami News

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a car in a canal in west Broward.

It’s on I-75 and mile marker 29.

Five people were pulled from the vehicle.

Two were in cardiac arrest at the time. CBS4 was told those two women are both in the hospital and listed as extremely critical.

The other three appeared to be OK, but do have some non-life threatening injuries.

Two of those people are children.

CBSMiami.com Team