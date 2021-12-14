WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
By CBSMiami.com Team

PEMBROKE PINES (CBS Miami) — A Homicide Investigation is underway after a driver was shot and killed in Pembroke Pines late Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard shortly before 11pm to reports of a shooting involving vehicles on the road.

Pembroke Pines police found a crashed vehicle with a driver suffering from Gunshot wounds near the area of Memorial Manor and S. Douglas Road.

The adult male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives remained on scene overnight investigating what led up to the shooting.

