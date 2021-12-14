PEMBROKE PINES (CBS Miami) — A Homicide Investigation is underway after a driver was shot and killed in Pembroke Pines late Monday night.
Officers responded to the area of Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard shortly before 11pm to reports of a shooting involving vehicles on the road.READ MORE: Dolphins Players Take A Page From Santa’s Playbook
Pembroke Pines police found a crashed vehicle with a driver suffering from Gunshot wounds near the area of Memorial Manor and S. Douglas Road.READ MORE: Family Celebrates Andreae Lloyd’s Birthday One Week After Her Murder
The adult male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.MORE NEWS: Don't Wait! Here Are Holiday Shipping Deadlines In Time For Christmas
Detectives remained on scene overnight investigating what led up to the shooting.