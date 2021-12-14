  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Former Florida Elections Commission attorney Eric Lipman faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to child-pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Lipman, 59, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, receive and possess material constituting child pornography and distributing material constituting child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Lipman was involved in February in online chat groups that included distributing child pornography.

“The pornographic material that Lipman distributed, and that was found on Lipman’s electronic devices, involved prepubescent minors as well as minors under the age of 12,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Lipman faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a minimum of five years. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker is scheduled to hold a sentencing hearing March 18.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

