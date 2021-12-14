BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Nearly four years after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas tragedy, the Broward School Board approved a legal settlement for the victims late Tuesday afternoon.

In a unanimous vote, the board agreed to pay $25 million to the families who lost loved ones and dozens of students hurt in the calamity. There was no discussion.

Board members Lori Alhadeff and Debra Hixon, who each lost loved ones in the tragedy, excused themselves from the vote.

WEB EXTRA: Broward School Board Unanimously Approves MSD Settlements

It was February 2018 when a lone gunman entered the Parkland school at the end of the day and opened fire, killing 17 and injuring scores of others.

According to terms of the settlement, the district will pay each family who lost someone a little over $1 million.

Nearly three dozen others who were hurt in the mass shooting will receive anywhere between $20,000 and more than $700,000.

A separate $1 million settlement is being paid to Anthony Borges, a student who was critically injured but survived and will need lifelong medical help.

Hunter Pollack, who lost his sister Meadow in the shooting, said, “No amount of money can compensate the pain my family has felt these past 3.5 years. However, I’m glad to see the district accepting responsibility for their failures. We have to make sure there is never a tragedy of this magnitude again.”

This is now the second major lawsuit settled in the MSD massacre. The justice department agreed to pay $130 million over the FBI’s handling of tips warning about the shooter.

The families have also sued two security monitors, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer Scot Peterson.