MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Automobile Association said Florida travel figures show a strong rebound in travelers compared to the 2020 year-end holiday period.

AAA said more than 5.9 million Floridians are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

Although that’s 4.5 percent fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s still 1.5 million or 35% more than last year.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Miami International Airport had set a new record for travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The auto club also said that more than 109 million people in the US — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.

National Travel Figures

Despite gasoline costing $1.13 per gallon more than a year ago, over 100 million are expected to hit the road, according to AAA.

Airlines are also set to see a 184% increase from last year. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.

“Travelers should pay careful attention to Covid travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” Haas continued. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative Covid test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status. AAA stands ready to assist you in making travel plans with confidence, so you can sit back and enjoy your vacation.”