MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday transforming homes and businesses into piles of rubble. In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at least 80 and is going to exceed 100, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, making it the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history.

Despite the catastrophe, Gov. Beshear said they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love they have received.

“We’re grateful for all the help that we’ve received from other cities and other states, help from the federal government that has come in so many different forms. We’re grateful for the outpouring of love, that’s the best way I can describe it from all over the country and from all walks of life. I want to thank everybody for standing with the people of Kentucky. We feel it,” said Beshear.

The Doral-based non-profit Global Empowerment Mission, run by South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi, is also helping with those relief efforts.

Capponi and his team landed in Mayfield, Kentucky Saturday night.

GEM to date has helped thousands recover from unforeseen disasters, but this one he said is like no other.

“I have been to a lot of disasters, but this looks like a category 6 hurricane. There is nothing standing,” said Capponi.

GEM will ship more than 500- thousand goods including blankets, beverages, hygiene, emergency supplies and PPE, which they will store in a warehouse in Kentucky.

“The first distribution will happen on Thursday,” said Capponi.

Capponi and his team spent the day helping those they could immediately.

Inside one man’s house, one item remained intact, a meditation book that had encouraging words.

“It’s a sign that there is light at the end of the tunnel. These people have nothing. So, put yourself in their shoes. Help if you can,” said Capponi.

