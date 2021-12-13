TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Tallahassee family is mourning the loss of a father and son killed by a tornado that ripped through a Tennessee hunting resort.
The Gunn family says 50-year-old Steve Gunn and his son, 12-year-old Grayson Gunn, died in Tiptonville.READ MORE: Tuesday Marks One Year Since First Person Received COVID Vaccine In U.S.
Steve’s sister, Sandy, says her brother-in-law, Jamie Hall, is also missing.
They were staying at a resort for a group duck hunting trip when the storm touched down.
Sandy says Steve, Grayson and Jamie went to bed on the second floor of the building.READ MORE: New Car Prices Hit New All-Time High In November
Survivors told her they were outside when the storm rolled through.
They hid in a bathroom stall in the neighboring building.
When they went outside again, everything had been leveled except the bathroom stall.
Sandy says Steve adopted Grayson as a baby.
MORE NEWS: Do You Recognize This Man? FBI Releases Photos Of Miami Bank Robbery Suspect
He leaves behind a daughter and a granddaughter he hadn’t met yet.