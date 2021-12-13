WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Tornadoes

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Tallahassee family is mourning the loss of a father and son killed by a tornado that ripped through a Tennessee hunting resort.

The Gunn family says 50-year-old Steve Gunn and his son, 12-year-old Grayson Gunn, died in Tiptonville.

READ MORE: Tuesday Marks One Year Since First Person Received COVID Vaccine In U.S.

Steve’s sister, Sandy, says her brother-in-law, Jamie Hall, is also missing.

Jamie Hall (Source: Family Photos via CNN)

They were staying at a resort for a group duck hunting trip when the storm touched down.

Sandy says Steve, Grayson and Jamie went to bed on the second floor of the building.

READ MORE: New Car Prices Hit New All-Time High In November

Survivors told her they were outside when the storm rolled through.

They hid in a bathroom stall in the neighboring building.

When they went outside again, everything had been leveled except the bathroom stall.

Sandy says Steve adopted Grayson as a baby.

Steve and Grayson Gunn (Source: Family Photos via CNN)

MORE NEWS: Do You Recognize This Man? FBI Releases Photos Of Miami Bank Robbery Suspect

He leaves behind a daughter and a granddaughter he hadn’t met yet.

CBSMiami.com Team