TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Tallahassee family is mourning the loss of a father and son killed by a tornado that ripped through a Tennessee hunting resort.

The Gunn family says 50-year-old Steve Gunn and his son, 12-year-old Grayson Gunn, died in Tiptonville.

Steve’s sister, Sandy, says her brother-in-law, Jamie Hall, is also missing.

They were staying at a resort for a group duck hunting trip when the storm touched down.

Sandy says Steve, Grayson and Jamie went to bed on the second floor of the building.

Survivors told her they were outside when the storm rolled through.

They hid in a bathroom stall in the neighboring building.

When they went outside again, everything had been leveled except the bathroom stall.

Sandy says Steve adopted Grayson as a baby.

He leaves behind a daughter and a granddaughter he hadn’t met yet.