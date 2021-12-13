SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As they return home from a week-long road trip, the Panthers look to continue to pile up points and dominate at home.

The team is 18-5-4, tied for first place in the NHL and has the fewest regulation losses in the league as well.

The Cats are back at it Tuesday against Ottawa.

Road Ups And Downs

The Panthers basically split the road trip gaining three of six possible points.

A tough overtime loss in St Louis started it off, but they dominated much of the game and gained a point with a third-period comeback.

After beating Arizona, it was a clash of titans in Colorado. The two highest scoring teams went at it with a playoff intensity. Another third-period comeback had the game tied, but Sergei Bobrovsky allowed the game winner. And despite furious pressure right down to the buzzer, the Panthers came up short 3-2.

Jumbo Moves Up

Joe Thornton’s power play goal in Colorado sparked the comeback and also put him 12th all-time in NHL scoring. An amazing career that continues in his 24th season, Thornton continues to amaze. His love of the game and upbeat demeanor is great to have on the team.

Barkov Back?

The Panthers captain missed eight games, returning in St. Louis only to leave that game with a different injury. He has missed 10 of the last 11 games, but the team has won seven of those games. The record with Barkov shows the depth of the roster and the no excuses mentality this team has. Long term, they’ll need Barkov back at 100%. It will also help when Anthony Duclair returns to the lineup.

Home Cooking

The Cats are a remarkable 14-1 at home this season. They are the 6th team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 home games in a season, the first since 2008, when Joe Thornton’s San Jose Sharks did it. Going back to last season, the run extends to winning and incredible 25 of the last 27 games at home. It’s been a sight to see as the Panthers not only are nearly unbeatable in their barn but this season have scored 4 goals or more 12 times. After Ottawa Tuesday, Los Angeles comes to town before the Panthers hit the road again.