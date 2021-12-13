HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – One of two people, who were shot at a Hialeah Target, has died. The other, a 15-year-old remains hospitalized.
According to Hialeah police, the shooting took place at the Target on 1750 W. 37 Avenue on Sunday night.
A 15-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the arm and leg and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.
A 26-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the chest and was air rescued to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but later died at the hospital.
Police say there are two suspects were taken into custody and there are no additional suspects at large.