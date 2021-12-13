MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week.

Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine.

It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight.

A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in.

It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to our average high of 79 degrees.

The breeze will increase out of the east later Monday and the next few days.

Tuesday, spotty showers will be possible, but Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we will see even more scattered showers due to a stronger ocean breeze.

Due to the onshore flow, we can expect hazardous boating and beach conditions. There will be a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach on Wednesday.

Thursday, the breeze stays with us along with the potential for passing showers.

Late week into the weekend we will wake up to mild low 70s and highs in the low 80s. Saturday and Sunday spotty showers will be possible.