MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Christmas nearing, the holiday shipping rush is going full blast.

Experts predict the volume of online shopping and shipping this season will break records.

Delivery services want to keep up the pace with the Christmas rush slowly underway.

Here is a list of holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, UPS, and FedEx delivery services:

USPS: December 13-18 will be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the year. Customers can ship their packages through USPS’ Retail Ground service by Wednesday, December 15, so they arrive by Christmas Day. If you are interested in using their First-Class Mail service, USPS encourages those to get to the post office by Friday, December 17. Christmas gifts traveling via Priority Mail will need to be sent by Saturday, December 18. The last date to use the USPS for gifts this Christmas season is Thursday, December 23, which is the deadline of their Priority Mail Express service.

The U.S. Postal Service estimated that nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail, including greeting cards and packages, will be processed, and delivered nationwide that week.

UPS: The last day to use UPS Ground shipping to mail Christmas gifts depends on the size of your package and how far it has to travel.

If you’re sending packages via UPS 3 Day Select, you have until Tuesday, December 21 to get to a UPS Store.

The final day for UPS 2nd Day Air is Wednesday, December 22, and Thursday, December 23 for UPS Next Day Air services.

FedEx: The deadline for FedEx Ground Economy the company’s slowest option and often the most cost-effective one for small packages, is coming up on Thursday, December 9.

Customers who miss that date have until Wednesday, December 15 to mail their gifts through FedEx’s additional Ground services.

To ship via FedEx Express Saver, drop off your packages by Tuesday, December 21.

The deadline for FedEx’s 2Day & 2Day AM service is Wednesday, December 22, and Thursday, December 23 is the last date for taking advantage of FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours.

If you choose to wait until Friday, December 24 to use FedEx Same Day, be warned that deliveries may move slower than promised the closer we get to Saturday, December 25.