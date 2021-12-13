MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a holiday surprise Monday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Taking a page from Santa’s playbook, the Dolphins rookie class brought the Christmas cheer through the Miami Dolphins Adopt-A-Family program with Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

“Super excited we can come out here and spread some Christmas joy and hang out with them a little bit,” said Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips. “Each family put together a wish list, so we tried to fulfill that as best as possible.”

“This was the most awesome Christmas we’ve ever had!” Joshua told CBS4.

He and his family were among those surprised.

“We got shirts, toys, book bags – a lot of things.”

The Dolphins selected three families to bring gifts to this season. They were treated to a day at the stadium, along with games, gadgets, and Dolphins gear, of course. They will be able to wear it when they attend the game this Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jets.

“It’s really cool because I’ve never been to a football game. This is my first time!” said Joshua.

“It’s a wonderful thing they’re doing for the kids, and I say thank you,” said Lanitha Davis, whose family was one of the recipients.

This is the third year the team has taken part in the program.

“Just to see the kid’s faces when they see some of the individuals they look up to when they’re playing on TV and when they’re out there,” said Kaleb Thornhill, Director of Player Engagement. “And to get them a chance to go to their first football game for most of them. It’s just an amazing experience we can provide for the families.”