MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 increased during the past week and topped 1,400 in data reported Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed 1,403 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 1,298 a week earlier.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units was virtually unchanged at 266 on Monday, compared to 265 a week earlier.
The numbers are far below hospitalization totals that surged during the summer as the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state.
