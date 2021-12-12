HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Two people have been hospitalized, including a 15-year-old, following a shooting at Target in Hialeah.
Hialeah Fire Rescue officials say they responded to a double shooting at the Target on 1750 W. 37 Avenue.READ MORE: Memorial Plaque For Surfside Condo Collapse Victims Installed At Underwater Sanctuary
A 15-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the arm and leg and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.
A 26-year-old suffered a gun shot wound to the chest and was air rescued to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Police say there are two suspects in custody and no additional suspects at large.