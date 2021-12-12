MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach police are looking for a man and woman in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.
Jacob Majewski, 25, has been identified as the man wanted for the shooting of another man at 800 Washington Avenue on Dec. 11.READ MORE: Three People, Including Innocent Bystanders, Shot During Fight Outside Lauderhill Convenience Store
Police say Majewski should be consider armed and dangerous.
The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: December 13 Deadline To Adopt A Family For The Holidays Is Fast Approaching
Detectives are also looking for a woman, 19-year-old Baila Nicole Sky Roe, who has been identified as a possible witness to the shooting.
Police want to talk to her regarding the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.MORE NEWS: 'It's Barbaric': Animal Rescue Group Wants Pet Owners To Stop Dumping Their Dogs