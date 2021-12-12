MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday transforming homes and businesses into piles of rubble. In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at least 80 and is going to exceed 100, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, making it the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history.

President Biden declared a state of emergency for Kentucky and instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help.

The Doral-based non-profit Global Empowerment Mission, run by South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi, is also helping with relief efforts.

Capponi and his team landed in Mayfield, Kentucky Sunday night. He said hundreds are in despair.

“Hang in there you know. There is always hope and light at the end of the tunnel,” said Capponi.

More than $425,000 worth of supplies are on their way.

Supplies include blankets, beverages, hygiene, emergency supplies and PPE.

“So, we are working in partnership with many organizations. So, we will be sending a series of trucks. We go and see what the needs are in a large scale and we see the community centers and churches who have the capability to distribute. They help set up drives,” said Capponi.

GEM to date has helped thousands recover from unforeseen disasters, but this one he said is like no other.

“I woke up Sunday morning and mediated at 5am. I booked my flight at 6am. I already knew when I saw the scale of it . I said this is going to be a very serious thing,” said Capponi.

The Global Empowerment Mission provides disaster relief to aid those affected by disasters.

Click here if you’d like to donate toward tornado relief efforts through Global Empowerment Mission.