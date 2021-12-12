MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A local animal rescue group is sounding the alarm after seeing an uptick in abandoned animals. It’s a troubling trend they say happens this time of year.

Dogs are dumped all over South Florida and animal advocates want it to stop.

CBS4 went to one of those locations where Daymi Blain says dogs are constantly being abandoned.

“You see the hole over there?,” said Blain pointing into a heavily wooded area. “They hide in there. Theyre afraid because these are dogs that have been on the streets. They come out trying to find food,” said Blain with Adopt and Save a Life Rescue Mission.

Blain says in recents weeks they’ve seen a spike in animals being left for dead on the side of the road. In fact, she says she has rescued 5 within the month.

“This is Pepper,” she showed CBS4. “She was dumped here. They’re constantly dumping dogs in this area. I guess the owners think that they are going to find a home in this area but they get killed on Krome Avenue right away so it’s very sad,” added Blain.

It happened as the CBS4 crew was investigating the story. A dog killed on the side of road on Krome Avenue.

“This is what happens when you dump a dog. This is the outcome,” said an angry Dahlia Canes with Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation.

Canes says the problem gets worse during the holiday season as many families prepare for a new puppy so they get rid of their old dogs. Now several local nonprofits are banning together to stop the trend.

“Not only are they dumping them in the Redlands, in Homestead, Hialeah, you name it, the dogs are being dumped. If you dump your dog, they are numerous things that could happen to the dog,” she said. “It’s going to end up being hit by a car. it’s going to end up being a bait dog for dog fighting or it’s going to be simply eaten by an alligator, starve to death and even worse just wither away.”

Blain says that exactly what happened to another dog she rescued last week.

It had two broken hind legs and and will be in the hospital recovering for a minimum of three weeks.

“A lot of them are beat up” said Blain.

“This is no way for the society to behave. We’re supposed to be civilized. This is barbaric and it needs to stop,” echoed Canes.