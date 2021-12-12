LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Three people suffered gunshot wounds, including two innocent victims, following an altercation outside of a convenience store in Lauderhill early Sunday morning.

According to police, a man was outside of the Quick Pick Food store at 1401 NW 31 Avenue around 3:00 a.m. relieving himself by the side of the store.

Another man, police say, began arguing with the guy.

When he was done, he simply walked back to his car and told his friends inside what happened.

The victim and a friend then walked back to the side of the store where they encountered gunfire.

Both men ran away and one was hit in the leg. They told police they didn’t see anyone shooting at them.

The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Meantime, police say, two innocent bystanders were also shot when the gunfire rang out.

These two men made their way to the Lauderhill Fire Station just south of the store where they were treated then transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are all expected to recover.

Detectives are actively working the case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.