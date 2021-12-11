MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After killer tornadoes swept through the Midwestern and Southern US overnight Friday, South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi is preparing to help those most affected.

Capponi is the founder of Global Empowerment Mission and Teams. Their mission is to provide disaster relief to aid those affected by disasters.

Global Empowerment said supplies are being packaged and sorted as they get ready to ship from GEM headquarters Saturday afternoon.

Overnight, a series of tornadoes ravaged 6 states and dozens of towns, killing at least 70 people, according to reports.

The organization said teams will be on the ground by late Saturday.

They expect to have over $425,000 in goods in 4 trucks ready for immediate distribution.

Click here for more information.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.