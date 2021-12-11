  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police detectives are investigating a shooting inside an apartment on Washington Avenue.

Police said they received a call at around 6:50 a.m. regarding a possible shooting inside an apartment at 800 Washington Avenue.

Arriving officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.

