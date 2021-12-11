MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to Twitter to talk about the first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant detected Friday in Miami-Dade County.

Here is what she had to say:

“News that the first official case of Omicron has been detected in Miami-Dade County is a frustrating reminder that this pandemic is not over, and we must continue to take key measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones during the holiday season.”

“I urge everyone to continue following the steps proven to slow the spread — steps that have helped keep our positivity rate low these past few months. ➔ Get vaccinated ➔ Get your booster ➔ Get tested if you’ve been exposed or have symptoms ➔ Wear a mask in crowded areas.”

On Friday afternoon, CBS4 News learned that CardioPath, a private lab in Doral, had sequenced the first Omicron variant.

They said the sample was sequenced Thursday and analyzed on Friday.

The lab Would not reveal where the sample came from.

So far, there is no comment from the Florida Department of Health or the Centers of Disease Control.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant officially arrived in Florida on December 7th when the first case was detected at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 25 states.