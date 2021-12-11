  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Pompano Beach.

BSO said it happened at around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 7th Street.

Responding deputies found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

BSO’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

