MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting in Pompano Beach.
BSO said it happened at around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 7th Street.READ MORE: Tell Your Tia, Abuela, Mom: Publix's Iconic Entrance Scales May Soon Be History
Responding deputies found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Police Investigate Shooting Inside Miami Beach Apartment
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BSO’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Officer-Involved Shooting In Homestead
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.