MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek police detectives are investigating an apparent drowning at a body of water Saturday afternoon.
Police said it happened in the 2600 block of Carambola Circle North, inside Applewood Village I.
A dive team from Coral Springs Police Department assisted in the recovery of the body.
An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.
Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.
Furthermore, police said the man’s identity will not be released until next of kin notifications have been made.