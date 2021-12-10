WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — You’ll feel as though you’ve stepped into a beautiful, exciting hot spot in Turkey when you enter Doya in Wynwood.

The modern Aegean mezze bar, which captures the food, lifestyle, and experiences of Greece and Turkey with Mediterranean influences, is a dream realized for Turkish born executive chef and partner Erhan Kostepen.

“The meaning actually of ‘Doya’ comes from the phrase ‘to get satisfied.’ That’s why when we eat something in Turkey, we call it doya doya,” explained Kostepen.

The look is satisfying as well with glamorous dining both inside and out along with an eye-catching bar.

Every piece of furniture; pillows, plates, everything was brought in from Turkey.

“This is my sister and me in the old days,” Kostepen said while pointing out his family picture wall to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

It’s a warm, family vibe that chef Kostepen wants Miami to experience.

“It’s creating those family parties and lifestyles in Wynwood. So that’s why we tried to create a very nice and elegant atmosphere but still with a very warm look,” he said.

Back in the kitchen, chef expertly creates the dishes he grew up on which a real mezze style, meant for sharing.

The food is cooked over wood fired ovens and over a charcoal grill.

There’s a separate mezze bar for guests to choose for themselves.

“It’s basically roasted beets on top of charcoal, a little bit of Turkish pistachios and labna,” Kostepen said of the fresh beet mezze dip.

“I taste the smokiness of the charcoal. It’s light, very fresh, cold and delicious,” said Petrillo.

They enjoy the Doya Kebob, which is wood fired charred lamb. It’s eaten Turkish sandwich style on thin flatbread.

Then chef’s Fisherman’s Stew, the first dish he ever made. He was taught how by a Turkish fisherman.

“They cook this in boats while they’re fishing. It was a catch of the day and they put some onions, peppers, tomatoes and make a beautiful stew,’ chef explained. “It’s extremely traditional and the dish I love to cook the most.”

“It just feels like a comfort food, but it’s also exciting and high-end and delicious,” said Petrillo.

Finally, they “break into“ the traditional Mediterranean dessert called Mastic Pudding with caviar made from Greek honey.

“The mastic is the gum of the pine trees in Greece. It comes from only one Crete Island in the world,” said chef.

“It doesn’t taste heavy. It just tastes delicious, fresh and clean, “said Petrillo.

Doya is open 7 days a week serving lunch and dinner. For more info www.doyarestaurant.com