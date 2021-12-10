MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released the name of the man they say was responsible for a deadly crash last April.

Christopher Lopez, 23, and his friends were headed back from a weekend trip to Sarasota on April 19 when another car slammed into them just after midnight. The crash on NW 119th Street near 22nd Avenue sent six people to the hospital, where Lopez died. The others recovered from their injuries.

Police have identified the driver who hit them as 25-year-old Ricky Francois, they said ditched the red Charger he was in and left the scene. Police said it’s possible he was injured in the crash.

Lopez’s family said he grew up in Miami and was living in Gainesville and studying to become a doctor.

A little more than a week after the crash, his mother made a tearful plea for the driver responsible to turn himself in. His brother expressed anger and sorrow.

“He was my brother and he was my best friend,” said Alexander Lopez at the time. “And it’s those things that make you feel angry that he’s gone, it makes you feel sad, it makes you cry. It’s those things that hit you like the car that hit him.”

If you have information to help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).