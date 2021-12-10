MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One day after Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced he is leaving South Florida to lead the school district in Los Angeles, he spoke about the qualities he thinks are important in choosing his successor.

“I think the most important characteristics my successor should have is to be a person who is an instructional leader and be data driven and have a heart and be compassionate and understanding and be forceful and put the kids front and center and have the courage to fight the political pressures and fight for the well-being of children when there is a lot coming at you.“

Carvalho spoke to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Southside Preparatory Academy in Miami on Friday where he and other officials shoveled some sand at the new construction site.

Carvalho, who is in contract negotiations to become superintendent of the nation’s second largest school district in Los Angeles, spoke extensively about unfinished business here in the Miami-Dade public school system.

The admired and experienced educator also said he is proud of his time in Miami and will miss the people.

“I am very touched by all the support after serving this community and its residence for 14 years,” he said, “but what I will miss most is the people. I have deep love and affection for the 305.“

Carvalho has been superintendent since 2008 and in 2014 was chosen both the Florida and the National Superintendent of the Year for public schools.

Carvalho said he’s not sure when his last day will be. His contract calls for a 90-day notification to the school board which will pick his successor.

Carvalho arrives in Los Angeles at a critical moment, as the district that serves about 600,000 students finds itself flush with funding from state and federal COVID-19 relief money but still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic, including learning losses and declining enrollment.

Carvalho and several other Florida superintendents sparred this year with Gov. Ron DeSantis over their imposition of mask mandates to combat the state’s then-rapid spread of COVID-19. DeSantis, through his education commissioner, banned mandates, saying that should be left to parents. He cut funding to some districts that defied him.

But Carvalho and others refused to yield, saying masks protected students, teachers, and staff. Carvalho dropped Miami-Dade’s mandate last month as the state’s infection rate dropped and a judge upheld DeSantis’ power to allow parents to decide for their students.

Mask mandates remain in effect in all California public schools, and Carvalho will be arriving in Los Angeles as the school district becomes one of the first in California to put a student vaccine mandate into effect in mid-January for all children 12 and older.

Carvalho said that when he arrives in Los Angeles, he plans to spend some time learning the district and its culture.

“Certainly, I will bring my personal philosophy but at the same time I will listen carefully to the culture, to the tradition, to the practices of Los Angeles,” he said.

