By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant has been detected in Miami-Dade County.

Cardiopath Lab has sequenced the first omicron variant. They said the sample was sequenced Thursday and analyzed on Friday.

The lab Would not reveal where sample came from.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant officially arrived in Florida on December 7th when the first case was detected at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

