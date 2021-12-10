MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver accused of shooting at a car on the Don Shula Expressway, injuring a nine-year-old girl, has turned himself in to police.

Jessy Betancourt, 24, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting a weapon from a vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened on November 16th around 9:15 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Ramon Rabelo and his daughter were heading south when a white Ford Mustang pulled up on the driver’s side of their car in the area of the Killian Parkway. The driver of the Mustang, later identified as Betancourt, fired a shot at them which hit the driver’s side door.

The Mustang then pulled around Rabelo’s car to the passenger side and fire three additional shots, striking the girl.

Rabelo drove to West Kendall Baptist Hospital, where his daughter was admitted then transferred to Kendall Regional Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The FHP said the Mustang was last seen exiting at SW 152nd Street.

Surveillance pictures from the expressway captured the Mustang’s license plate number. Betancourt and his mother are the registered co-owners of the car. His mother told investigators that her son drives it.

Investigators made contact with Betancourt who told them he didn’t want to speak to them without his lawyer present, according to the arrest complaint.

On December 2nd, he and his lawyer went to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Office on NW 111th Avenue where he was read his rights and interviewed. Betancourt was told to turn himself at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on December 10th. He did and was placed under arrest.