SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Due to a fatal accident, Kendall Drive between 167 Ave & Krome Avenue is closed in both directions.
No other details are immediately available but video from Chopper 4 shows a vehicle that appears to be cut in half by a tree and a yellow tarp with a body underneath.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Miami-Dade police are on the scene and will provide an update.
This is a developing story and will be updated.