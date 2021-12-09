  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Deadly Accident, Kendall Drive, Local TV, Miami News, Traffic Alert

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Due to a fatal accident, Kendall Drive between 167 Ave & Krome Avenue is closed in both directions.

No other details are immediately available but video from Chopper 4 shows a vehicle that appears to be cut in half by a tree and a yellow tarp with a body underneath.

READ MORE: Alberto Carvalho Leaving Miami-Dade Schools To Become Next L.A. Superintendent

(CBS4)

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

READ MORE: Philanthropist Marcus Lemonis Donates $10M To His Alma Mater Columbus High Including $18K For Each Employee

Miami-Dade police are on the scene and will provide an update.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS: Human Remains Confirmed To Be Andreae Lloyd, Boyfriend Xavier Johnson Charged In Her Murder

 

CBSMiami.com Team