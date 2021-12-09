Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.

Banksy 'Charlie Brown' Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His ArtworkAt Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, headlines are being made with the $4 million sale of a 'Charlie Brown' Banksy, a 10-year-old child prodigy is wowing the crowds, and there are some stunning new murals at Wynwood Walls. Lisa Petrillo has it all.

University Of Florida Awards Late Musician Tom Petty Posthumous PHD For MusicNearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida.

Taste Of The Town: Casa Mariano In Doral Delights With A Blend Of Mediterranean and South American FlavorsCasa Mariano in Doral is the ultimate hidden gem. It opened September of 2021 and has found quite the following. CBS4's Lisa Petrillo checks it out in this week's Taste of the Town.

Miami Police Department Sees Record Number of Applications In HoursThe Miami Police Department is not hiring, at least not since a flood of applicants forced them to close off the process within hours. The reason? Possibly because of the departments' cult following on social media.

Miami Art Week At Miami Design District, Where Art Is Walkable And FreeWe’re walking and talking all around the Miami Design District known as the place where art meets architecture. Our host is the man who had the vision for it all- founder, Craig Robins, and on this art week, art is everywhere “ Free . It’s all free. The idea was that art can also be public. It’s Art, design and architecture. People can experience the best creativity in the world and not have to have it in their home or on the wall, they can just enjoy it, Robins said.