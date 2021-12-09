MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 2020 graduate of Monsignor Edward Pace High School was stopped before a potential mass shooting at a university in the Daytona Beach area, according to authorities.
Police arrested 19-year-old John Hagins Thursday morning outside his apartment, which is just three and a half miles away from Embry–Riddle University.
Police say Hagins was speaking with two other students on Snapchat when he sent disturbing messages about a desire to quote "enact a Columbine."
Thankfully, those two students came forward and thwarted his plan.
In his possession, police found a rifle, six loaded magazines and four boxes of ammo.
Hagins faces numerous charges, but “exact charges have yet to be determined.”