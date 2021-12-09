MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Opa-locka held a swearing-in ceremony for their newly-appointed Police Chief Dennis M. Jackson II on Sunday, December 5.
Chief Jackson accepted the oath of office and assumed his official duties during the ceremony held at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Miami.
"Jackson will be responsible for evolving the City of Opa-locka into 21st century policing and expanding successful public safety outreach programs. He will also provide an important and fresh perspective to the Police Department and the City's executive team," city officials said.
Chief Jackson is a 28-year veteran member of the City of Miami Police Department.
He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Bethune Cookman University and a Master of Arts Degree in Theological Studies from Trinity International University. Chief Jackson is also a Ph.D. candidate in Criminal Justice at Nova Southeastern University.