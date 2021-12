MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning.

It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower.

Thursday night lows will fall to the low 70s and some fog may form in spots once again.

Friday through the weekend we remain unseasonably warm with highs remaining above normal in the low to mid-80s. Only a few showers will be possible as high pressure remains in control.

Late Sunday a cold front will move in. On Monday clouds increase and highs will not be as warm in the upper 70s.

It will be a cooler start Tuesday morning when lows dip down to the mid-60s. Highs will be much more pleasant in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. A gusty breeze develops early next week which will lead to hazardous boating and beach conditions.