MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University has named Mike MacIntyre, a two-time national coach of the year with more than 30 years of experience, as their new head football coach.

“Throughout this process, Coach MacIntyre rose to the top,” said FIU Athletic Director Scott Carr. “He has a passion for student-athletes and building genuine relationships with them. He’s a builder, with proven success taking two struggling programs and elevating them to national relevance. He is a two-time national coach of the year. He’s a brand builder who will promote FIU throughout the South Florida community and the state of Florida. We could not be more excited to bring his energy and passion to campus.”

A Miami native, MacIntyre resided in the area while his father was an assistant coach for the University of Miami.

He has previously served as the head coach at the University of Colorado (2013-18) and San Jose State University (2010-12) – where he led both programs to nationally recognized turnarounds in wins during his tenure.

He was named AP Coach of the Year in 2016 for leading the Buffaloes to their only Pac-12 title game appearance.

MacIntyre has also coached at Ole Miss, Duke, and spent five seasons in the National Football League with the New York Jets (2007) and Dallas Cowboys (2003-06), where he coached defensive backs for legendary coach Bill Parcells.

MacIntyre arrives at FIU after holding the position of defensive coordinator at Memphis for each of the previous two seasons (2020-21).

“It is exciting to have the opportunity to come back to Miami,” MacIntyre said. “Not only was I born here but the roots of my family’s love for football and mentoring young people started here with my Dad. There is so much talent and passion for football in our area. I can’t wait to get started building a strong foundation for our program. I believe that together we will create something special to rally around, inspiring panther pride in everyone associated with FIU and our community.”

MacIntyre and his wife, Trisha, have three children: Jennifer, Jay, and Jonston.