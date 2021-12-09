  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMRemove THE VIRUS from Your Home!
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 went up slightly during the past week but remains relatively stable, according to data posted online Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 1,389 hospital inpatients in the state had COVID-19, up from 1,319 a week earlier. It also showed that 245 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, compared to 239 a week earlier.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive-care units surged in the summer as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across the state. But hospitalizations began steadily decreasing in September and have remained relatively flat recently.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

CBSMiami.com Team